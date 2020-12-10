RCB completes 25 projects worth Rs 6 mln in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Engineering Branch has completed 25 projects worth Rs 6 million during November.

According to RCB spokesman, the Engineering Branch of RCB on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer had launched various projects including repair work of roads and streets and improvement of water supply lines worth Rs 6 million in Masrial Road, Ilyas Colony, Shalley Valley, Range Road and Bhatta Chowk areas.

To a question he informed that the Board has approved as many as 1800 maps of illegal buildings under in ongoing amnesty scheme while nearly 570 maps of such buildings are under process.

He advised the residents to regularize illegal buildings under amnesty scheme which would continue till December end.

The amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures, launched by RCB had been extended until December 31.

He informed that the board had launched an amnesty scheme for illegal residential buildings under which the owners had been asked to legalise their illegal structures without fines.

The owners of the illegal buildings would pay a fee of Rs 2500 to have their building map made by an approved architect which would be submitted to the Board for formal approval, he said and informed that three field offices had been set up in Allahabad, Valley Road and 'Baraf Khana, Masrial Road' to facilitate the residents.

He said, special awareness campaign had also been launched through banners, posters and newspapers ads.

He informed that the scheme was launched on the directives of President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik to facilitate the owners of illegal buildings constructed before 2015.

He said, the Board was giving approval of the maps of illegal buildings particularly residential within three days.

He said the amnesty scheme had been launched to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end.

The spokesman informed that several residents had constructed residential buildings without approved building plans which causes problems for the civic body.

The owners of illegal residential buildings constructed on a plot up to 10 marla are being regularized, he said.

To another question he informed that there would be no extension in the amnesty scheme and the citizens should legalize their illegal buildings until Dec 31. The residents who have any query can contact on 051-111-07-07-07 or 0333-0661233, he added.