RCB Completes 70pc Desilting Of Khanpur Dam
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Saturday has completed 70 percent of the desilting of its portion of Khanpur Dam's canal.
The annual cleaning process which was started on 10th February will be completed by 20th of this month. RCB shares 5Km of the canal which is 18Km long from the dam to Sangjani. The section plays an arterial water supply role to the twin cities.
Naseem Bishnu, Assistant Cantt Engineer RCB informed APP that as much as 60 people have been deployed by the RCB, along with the heavy machinery at the location near HIT Taxila. He further informed that the human and technical resources deployed at the site were doing their best to finish the project by the given deadline.
It is worth mentioning here that the irrigation departments from KPK and Punjab, WASA,CDA, PMO and HIT are partnering the project.
On the other side, the water supply management which was hampered due the cleaning process is also getting improved.
"We are managing the water supply with continuity, however in any emergency if arises or demand by the residents, RCB is providing water tankers", said Naseem while highlighting the water shortage redressal system of the board.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training wksp on "Equipping teachers to foster learning skills in students" held2 minutes ago
-
RCB completes 70pc desilting of Khanpur Dam2 minutes ago
-
Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan: A milestone in bilateral relations12 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM for practical steps to improve Pak Missions’ efficacy22 minutes ago
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC32 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held32 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school32 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed32 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Multan zone makes record recovery of Rs621.58m42 minutes ago
-
Workshop on career counselling held at Women University42 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commences at SAU Tandojam1 hour ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari1 hour ago