RCB Completes Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized an inclusive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to remove entrails of sacrificial animals while 800 sanitary workers, two sanitary inspectors and 22 supervisors will perform duty during the Eid holidays

According to the RCB spokesman, all available resources would be utilized to complete the task of cleanliness during the Eid holidays, while 11 dumpers, 20 mini dumpers, nine tractors, trolleys, five Suzuki pick-ups, and one excavator would be part of the special drive.

In addition, he informed eight-ten wheelers vehicles,34 Suzuki pick-ups,24 jack trolleys, and three shovels had also been taken on rent to remove the garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

RCB had distributed around 15,000 biodegradable waste bags and awareness pamphlets to the citizens, while two transfer points had been set up at Government Denny"s high school and Old Daewoo bus stand, Chungi no 22, from where waste would be transferred to the dumping stations.

"All the staff will work under a control room while the residents have been directed to contact these numbers about any complaints 051-9274421,9274422, or UAN no-111-07-07-07".

The spokesman informed that the RCB had cancelled the Eid holidays for sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

Collection points have also been established for the convenience of the public. After completing the cleanliness task and removing the offal, he said all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RCB staff and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points where these could be removed properly.

