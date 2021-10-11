RCB completes development projects worth Rs 700 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has completed different development projects worth Rs 700 million.

President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Monday visited Chungi No. 22, Convoy Road and expressed satisfaction over timely completion of the projects.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra, Cantt Engineering Attiq ur Rehman Khan, Secretary Cantt Board Qaiser Mehmood, Assistant Cantt Engineer Mazhar Abbas Bangash, Pervez, Akhlaq and other Cantt Board officials were present.

CEO on the occasion said that the parking problem would also be resolved in Chungi No.

22 and the hand carts would be shifted to the adjacent food yard and all the encroachments from the area would be removed.

To a question he informed that Federal and provincial governments would also be requested for allocation of funds for mega projects in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas.

He informed that several road carpeting and footpath projects had been completed.

He said, Quran gardens had been established at Sher Khan chowk and Raja Akram Road in very short span of time and the areas which were giving a look of a garbage dumping points were turned into lush green areas. The plants, mentioned in Quran Pak were grown in Quran gardens, he added.