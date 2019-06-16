UrduPoint.com
RCB Completes Dredging Work Of 12 Nullahs

Sun 16th June 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed dredging work of 12 storm drains, an official of the board said.

Talking to APP, the official informed that the dredging and clearing clogged storm drains was started nearly two weeks ago and the project had been completed.

The nullahs within RCB jurisdiction were cleared using heavy machinery, he added.

The action was taken on the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza who instructed the sanitation officials to complete the nullahs' cleanliness work within shortest possible time-frame.

The sanitation branch, he said, was also working to clean all areas falling within RCB's jurisdiction.

The RCB official said that they had cleared all main nullahs but on the special instructions of the CEO, a survey would be started from Monday and clogged points of the mainnullahs if any would be cleared again.

