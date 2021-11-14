UrduPoint.com

RCB Conducts 275 Anti-encroachment Operations In Four Months

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted 275 anti-encroachment operation during first four months of the current fiscal year.

According to a RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 178 truckloads of goods from different markets during the period besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.5 million on the rules violators.

He informed that 42 rules violators were also issued notices.

Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

