RCB Conducts 605 Anti-encroachment Operations In 2020-21

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:42 PM

RCB conducts 605 anti-encroachment operations in 2020-21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducted 605 anti-encroachment operations in different areas and seized 509 truckloads of goods worth over Rs 5.7 million while the food branch imposed fines amounting to Rs 3.4 million on the rules violators during 2020-21.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, the Cantt board successfully completed the task of large-scale recovery in the last financial year by collecting Rs 1497.5 million revenue including Rs 833 million property tax, Rs 380 million TIP tax, Rs 220 million water charges, Rs 49 million conservancy charges, Rs 16.5 million trade license fee and Rs 9 million professional tax.

He said, this performance would further be improved in the current fiscal year.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed APP that by breaking the monopoly of the contractor on the largest 'Mandi' of the sacrificial animals of the twin cities, the contract was awarded at Rs 70 million which was given at Rs 7 million last year.

He informed that 15 parties participated in the auction held this year.

Meanwhile, the Garden Branch of RCB upgraded all the parks during last financial year besides plantation at Mall Road, Raja Akram Road and Sher Khan Road.

Various types of saplings were planted during the tree planting campaign and a new park was also set up in Chakra Housing Society.

The number of complaints received by the Public Service Center was 10,410 while 9,949 including water and electricity were resolved during 2020-21.

He said, the Executive Officer had directed the officers concerned to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the residents registered at Public Facilitation Center.

