RCB Conducts 661 Anti-encroachment Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RCB conducts 661 anti-encroachment operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi conducted 661 anti-encroachment operations during last nine months of the current fiscal year.

According to RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 252 truckloads of goods from different markets during the period besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 3 million on the rules violators.

He informed that over 250 rules violators were also issued notices.

Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor, and other areas, he said adding that operations were being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

