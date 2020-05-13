RCB conducts anti-corona spray operation in different areas

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

In an effort to disinfect the Cantonment areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday continued to conduct anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the Cantonment areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday continued to conduct anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the squad of the department sprayed different areas and several public places including Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Barafkhana Chowk, New Jan Colony, Habib Colony, Ziarat Street, Masrial Road and Gulshan Meharia area.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik and the squads were disinfecting various parts of the cantonment area.

The CEO had directed the entire staff of the RCB to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the board to provide clean environment to the residents and also appealed to citizens to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

