RCB conducts anti encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board RCB launched a special anti- encroachment operation on Sunday in a bid to eliminate encroachment and to maintain traffic flow.

Spokesman Cantt Qaiser Mahmood Talking to APP, said that in light of the instructions of President Cantonment Board Ijaz Qamar Kayani, anti-encroachment operation is being carried out on a daily basis across Cantt and no concession will be given to the trespassers, he added.

During a large scale operation, the vendors, stalls were removed from the road and asked to stay in their limits, on the violation, fine would be imposed and their goods will also be confiscated.

Anti-Encroachment Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board started the operation in the early hours of Sunday morning despite the holiday.