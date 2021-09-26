UrduPoint.com

RCB Confiscates 132 Truckloads Of Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

RCB confiscates 132 truckloads of goods under anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 132 truckloads of goods from different markets during first three months of current fiscal year.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Saddar, Chor, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Bakra Mandi and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Station Commander, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani had also directed the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to remove encroachments along main roads.

During a visit to Saddar and other areas of cantonment, last month, the station commander, who is also the RCB president, asked the board's authorities to accelerate its ongoing operation against encroachments.

He had visited different sites and inspected construction work as well as cleanliness in the area and expressed displeasure over encroachments along footpaths and roadsides particularly in and around Saddar area.

On other hand, the roads and streets in the jurisdiction of Chaklala Contentment Board (CCB) including Firdousi road, Scheme III, Bostan Road Mor, Lalazar, Lalkurti, Chungi no. 22, Tali Mohri, Khawaja Corporation, Adayal road and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as the shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, hand carts and other goods displayed by the shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk even on footpaths.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and direct the staff of anti-encroachment wing to remove encroachments from all these areas and provide relief to the citizens.

