RCB Confiscates 178 Truckloads Of Goods; Imposes Over Rs 1.5 Mln Fines On Violators

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 178 truckloads of goods from different markets during first four months of the current fiscal year besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.5 million on the rules violators

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, 275 operations were conducted during the period while 42 rules violators were also issued notices.

He informed that Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

