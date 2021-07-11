RCB confiscates 509 truckloads of goods under anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated 509 truckloads of goods under grand anti-encroachment operation during 2020-21.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the grand operation was launched on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

He said, sheds and illegal structures constructed illegally were also demolished in several areas.

Qaiser Mehmood further informed APP that by breaking the monopoly of the contractor on the largest 'Mandi' of the sacrificial animals of the twin cities, the contract was awarded at Rs 70 million which was given at Rs 7 million last year.

He informed that 15 parties participated in the auction held this year.

Meanwhile, the Garden Branch of RCB upgraded all the parks during last financial year besides plantation at Mall Road, Raja Akram Road and Sher Khan Road. Various types of saplings were planted during the tree planting campaign and a new park was also set up in Chakra Housing Society.

The number of complaints received by the Public Service Center was 10,410 while 9,949 including water and electricity were resolved during 2020-21.

He said, the Executive Officer had directed the officers concerned to make all-out efforts to resolve complaints of the residents registered at Public Facilitation Center.