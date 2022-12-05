RCB confiscates 6 truckload goods under anti-encroachment drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The enforcement wing of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated six truckload goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation was carried out on special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO).

He said, the CEO had directed the authorities concerned to intensify the operation against the encroachers in RCB areas to provide relief to the citizens.

The RCB teams led by Superintendent carried out operations against encroachment in Saddar, Adam Jee Road, Haider Road, Tench Bhatta, Misrial Road and other areas.

Grand clean-up operation against encroachments would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.