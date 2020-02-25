RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated five truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated five truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chor, Masrial and Allahabad while several notices were also issued to those found indulge in encroachments at Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.