RCB confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.