UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Confiscates Four Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

RCB confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

24 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

25 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

49 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.