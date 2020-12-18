UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Confiscates Four Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:33 PM

RCB confiscates four truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi Road and Chungi Number 22 and four truckloads goods were confiscated while the enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

21 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

24 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

34 minutes ago

UNICEF plans to transport up to 850 tonnes of COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 1,500 teachers died of COVID-19 in S. Afric ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.