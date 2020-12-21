UrduPoint.com
RCB Confiscates Four Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:50 PM

RCB confiscates four truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and four truckload goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments bothtemporary and permanent were being removed.

