UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Confiscates Four Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

RCB confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB Enforcement Wing In-charge, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and four truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

Related Topics

Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

47 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

1 hour ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

1 hour ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

1 hour ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.