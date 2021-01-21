UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Confiscates Four Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:24 PM

RCB confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated four truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB Enforcement Wing In-charge, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said the encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and four truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

Related Topics

Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives h ..

24 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Haza ..

10 seconds ago

Russia logs 21,887 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

81 shops,restaurants sealed in city

2 minutes ago

China boosts ecological protection through Yellow ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Yemen calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.