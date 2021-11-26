UrduPoint.com

RCB Confiscates Seven Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated seven truckloads of goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments during last five days.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik was being conducted on daily basis.

He said the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Saddar and other areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

