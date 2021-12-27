UrduPoint.com

RCB Confiscates Seven Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:24 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) last week seized seven truckloads of goods from various markets as part of its ongoing campaign against encroachments

According to the RCB spokesperson, the anti-encroachment operation was being carried out on a daily basis on the special instructions of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO).

He said that the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had been intensified.

He informed that the encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Saddar, and other areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said, adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

