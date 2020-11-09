UrduPoint.com
RCB Confiscates Seven Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

RCB confiscates seven truckloads goods under anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated seven truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB Enforcement Wing Incharge, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk and Allahabad and seven truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachmentsboth temporary and permanent were being removed.

