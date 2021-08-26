UrduPoint.com

RCB Confiscates Six Truckload Goods During Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:04 PM

The Enforcement Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its ongoing campaign against encroachments

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out on special directives of the cantonment executive officer (CEO).

The CEO also directed the anti-enforcement department to speed up the operation against the encroachers in RCB areas to provide relief to the citizens.

According to details, the teams of the enforcement department of RCB, led by the Superintendent carried out operations against encroachment in Saddar, Adam Jee Road, Haider Road, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Misrial Road, and other areas.

The teams demolished the encroachments besides confiscating six truckload goods during the operation.

A spokesman said that the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in RCB areas while now it had further been accelerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

