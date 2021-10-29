RCB confiscates six truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated six truckloads of goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments during last three days.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Saddar and other areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

