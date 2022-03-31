RCB confiscates six truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six truckloads of goods from Range Road under its ongoing campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six truckloads of goods from Range Road under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Gulzar was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Range Road. The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.