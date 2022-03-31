UrduPoint.com

RCB Confiscates Six Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 09:56 PM

RCB confiscates six truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six truckloads of goods from Range Road under its ongoing campaign against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated six truckloads of goods from Range Road under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Gulzar was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Range Road. The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Five new corona cases reported

Five new corona cases reported

8 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to 'Hold Russia Accoun ..

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to 'Hold Russia Accountable' for Alleged War Crimes

10 seconds ago
 Russia Still Awaiting OSCE's Response on Cars Hand ..

Russia Still Awaiting OSCE's Response on Cars Handed Over to Azov Battalion - En ..

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Arrives in Kaliningrad for Talks With H ..

IAEA Chief Arrives in Kaliningrad for Talks With High-Ranking Russian Officials

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz for running NA proceedings as per rules

Shehbaz for running NA proceedings as per rules

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Previous Level of Int'l Aviation Cooper ..

Putin Says Previous Level of Int'l Aviation Cooperation Impossible in Near Futur ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.