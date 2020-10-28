UrduPoint.com
RCB Confiscates Six Truckloads Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday confiscated six truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was being conducted on daily basis.

He said the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Choor Chowk and Allahabad and six truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachmentsboth temporary and permanent were being removed.

