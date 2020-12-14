RCB confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers from Peshawar Road

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckload goods of encroachers under an anti-encroachment operation conducted here at Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckload goods of encroachers under an anti-encroachment operation conducted here at Peshawar Road.

According to RCB spokesman, President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani conducted a surprise visit of Golra Mor, Peshawar Road area last week and directed the Cantonment authorities to remove all, temporary and permanent encroachments.

The President Cantonment Board had also directed the Cantt authorities to remove all banners, posters, ads and panaflex.

He had directed to launch a grand operation to remove all the encroachments without any discrimination.

He said that RCB team today conducted anti-encroachment operation and confiscated three truckload goods of encroachers and also removed temporary and permanent encroachments.

The team had issued over 300 notices to the shopkeepers and warned them of strict action on violation of the rules.

He said the operation against the violators would continue and heavy fines would also be imposed on encroachers.