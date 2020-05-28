RCB confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) launched anti-encroachment drive after Eid ul Fitr holidays to clear different commercial areas.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He said, the operation would be conducted on daily basis to remove permanent and temporary encroachments.