RCB Confiscates Three Truckload Goods Under Anti-encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated three truckloads of goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik was being conducted on daily basis.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said, encroachments were removed from Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22 and Saddar and three truckloads of goods were confiscated while the enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

