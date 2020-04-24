UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Confiscates Two Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

RCB confiscates two truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday confiscated two truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Masrial and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

