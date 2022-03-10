UrduPoint.com

RCB Discards 230 Liters Poor Quality Milk, 120 Kg Unhealthy Meat

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 08:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday conducted raids in different areas to check quality of food items and discarded over 230 liters of poor quality milk and over 120 kg unhealthy meat.

According to a RCB spokesman, the Food Branch in its ongoing drive to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens confiscated over 230 liters poor quality milk and over 120 kg unhealthy meat which was disposed of later.

The Food Branch team on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) conducted raids and during checking in Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Range Road, Masrial Road and Naseerabad road confiscated 230 liters substandard milk and over 120 kg meat.

The seized milk after proper chemical test was disposed of in the presence of RCB officers, he said adding, fines amounting to Rs 50,000 were also imposed on the violators.

RCB team also served notices on poor cleanliness condition at food outlets and those running business without licenses, he added.

The team collected 30 food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test.

He said, the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against those supplying substandard and poor quality food items to the people.

