RCB Distributes 4000 Saplings Under 'Plant For Pakistan' Plantation Campaign

Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its Monsoon tree plantation drive 'Plant for Pakistan' has distributed over 4000 saplings of different species.

According to RCB spokesman, the plantation campaign was inaugurated here on Aug 13 by President Cantonment Board, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani.

Special stalls were set up at food Street Saddar, Romi Park, Kohi-noor Mills Green Belt, Golra Mor, EME College Green Belt, Westridge I, II and III, Peshawar Road, Saddar and in parks of the board to provide free of cost saplings to the citizens.

He informed, teams were constituted to undertake plantation of fruits, flowers and shady trees at open places, along roads and public parks to make the surrounding green.

During the campaign, he said, the residents were also educated about importance of trees and greenery to keep the environment pollution free.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role, he added.

The officers concerned had been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign, he said.

