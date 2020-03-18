UrduPoint.com
RCB Facilitation Center: 110 Complaints Addressed In Seven Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 153 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 110.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 65 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 51 were resolved, whereas out of 21 complaints regarding water supply 17 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 67 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 42 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

