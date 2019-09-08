UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Facilitation Center: 140 Complains Addressed In Aug

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

RCB Facilitation Center: 140 complains addressed in Aug

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during August received 294 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 140.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 93 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 45 were resolved, whereas out of 116 complaints regarding water supply 42 were resolved on urgent basis. Similarly, out of 85 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 53 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Rawalpindi August From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia appoints new Energy Minister

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: Protect children from cyber dangers

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

10 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.