RCB Facilitation Center: 140 complaints addressed in August

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during August received 294 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 140.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 93 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 45 were resolved, whereas out of 116 complaints regarding water supply 42 were resolved on urgent basis. Similarly, out of 85 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 53 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.