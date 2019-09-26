RCB Facilitation Center resolved 202 complaints addressed in Sept this year

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) during September received 276 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 202

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) during September received 276 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 202.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 113 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 72 were resolved, whereas out of 80 complaints regarding water supply 65 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 83 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 65 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.