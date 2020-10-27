UrduPoint.com
RCB Facilitation Centre Addresses 261 Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received 342 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 261 during this month.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board's public facilitation center received 137 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 111 were resolved, whereas out of 77 complaints regarding water supply 52 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 128 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 98 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

