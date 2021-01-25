UrduPoint.com
RCB Facilitation Centre Resolves 5170 Complaints In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:56 PM

The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), received as many as 5762 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last six months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 5170 were addressed on urgent basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), received as many as 5762 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last six months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 5170 were addressed on urgent basis.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's facilitation centre received total 5762 complaints during the period and addressed 5170.

He further informed that the board received 2700 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2431 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 351 are under process.

He said, CB care center issued 3941 birth and 1954 death certificates during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizenand address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

