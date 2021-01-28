UrduPoint.com
RCB Facilitation Centre Resolves 5171 Complaints In Seven Months

Thu 28th January 2021

RCB facilitation centre resolves 5171 complaints in seven months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), received as many as 5849 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last seven months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 5171 were addressed on urgent basis.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's facilitation centre received total 5849 complaints during the period and addressed 5171.

He further informed that the board received over 2700 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2431 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 351 are under process.

He said, CB care center issued 4006 birth and 1982 death certificates during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizen and address their problems on urgent basisso as to provide better facilities to the residents.

More Stories From Pakistan

