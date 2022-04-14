UrduPoint.com

RCB Facilitation Centre Resolves 6,189 Complaints In Nine Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints in nine months

The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) received as many as 8,388 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, sanitation and other problems during last nine months and made all-out efforts to resolve them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received as many as 8,388 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, sanitation and other problems during last nine months and made all-out efforts to resolve them.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's facilitation centre addressed 6,189 complaints on urgent basis.

He informed that the center also issued 6,743 birth certificates and 2,333 death certificates during the period.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar had issued special instructions to officials of the Public Facilitation Centre to make earnest efforts to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

395

Related Topics

Electricity Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: ..

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: UN relief agencies

59 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Dur ..

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

1 minute ago
 No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Indu ..

No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Industries Ministry

1 minute ago
 Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can ..

Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can Be Called Genocide - Macron

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of ..

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of Opposition Platform - Reports

4 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.