RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints in nine months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received as many as 8,388 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, sanitation and other problems during last nine months and made all-out efforts to resolve them.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's facilitation centre addressed 6,189 complaints on urgent basis.

He informed that the center also issued 6,743 birth certificates and 2,333 death certificates during the period.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar had issued special instructions to officials of the Public Facilitation Centre to make earnest efforts to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

