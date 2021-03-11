UrduPoint.com
RCB Facilitation Centre Resolves 6828 Complaints In Eight Months

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

RCB facilitation centre resolves 6828 complaints in eight months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), received as many as 6828 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last eight months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 6146 were addressed on urgent basis.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's facilitation centre received total 6828 complaints during the period and addressed 6146.

He further informed that the board received over 2855 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2605 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 251 are under process.

He said, CB care center issued 4721 birth and 2296 death certificates during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizen and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

