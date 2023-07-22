RCB finalizes arrangements for Muharram processions, Majalis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has completed all the arrangements for Muharram processions and Majalis.

According to an RCB spokesman on Saturday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RCB Imran Gulzar had met with the delegation of Anjuman-e-Ghulaman Abu Talib, Jamia Mosque, and Central Imam Bargah.

In the delegation, Raja Mohsin Shah from Anjuman Ittihad ul Momanin, Mehmood Jafri from Anjuman Ghulaman Abu Talib, Qasim Ali Shah Kazmi from Darbar Shah Pyara, and Mujtaba Shah from Imam Bargah Gwalmandi were included.

The Board had finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the mourners while instructions were also issued to complete cleaning work of drains and routes of the processions, street lights, and other repair work as soon as possible, the CEO informed the delegation.

The RCB officials concerned would also be along with the processions so that the mourners do not have to face any kind of trouble, he added.

It had been decided to fix slabs on the open drains and extend the water supply period in the areas of the Imambargahs and procession routes, he said adding, all possible facilities would be provided to the mourners.

Cantonment General Hospital would remain open 24 hours and the availability of staff and resources would be ensured to deal with the emergency situation, he added.