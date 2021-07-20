UrduPoint.com
RCB Finalizes Cleanliness Plan For Eid; 800 Workers To Be Deployed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

RCB finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid; 800 workers to be deployed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 800 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and four public health officers would perform duty in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

According to a RCB spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik and President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani, formulated a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The cleanliness campaign would be kicked off at 6 AM on July 21 and continue till July 23.

He said over 144 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

The spokesman said, the cleanliness plan was finalized in a special meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board. Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office besides 10 complaint cells in 10 wards of the Board. Banners were also displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors.

The citizens could also use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274421 to 051-9274423 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively, adding, performance of the field staff would also be monitored strictly.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB had been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

The staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays, he said and informed that the board had also made cleanliness arrangements for 27 temporary 'Ijtamai Qurbani' points.

To a question he said that over 25,000 garbage bags were distributed among the residents, adding, 10 garbage transfer points would also be set up in different areas.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He informed that after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offals, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

A special rain emergency cell would also work round the clock during Eid ul Azha holidays, he said and informed that all 29 nullahs of cantonment areas were cleaned before start of pre monsoon rains.

