RCB food branch checks 1084 outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) food branch issued 1084 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last nine months of the current financial year and imposed fines amount around over Rs 3.4 million.

According to RCB spokesman, the board collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

