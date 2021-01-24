UrduPoint.com
RCB Food Branch Checks 2200 Outlets, Issues 1810 Notices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:10 PM

RCB Food Branch checks 2200 outlets, issues 1810 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) checked as many as 2200 food outlets and issued 1810 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last seven months of the current financial year while fines amounting to Rs 2.3 million were also imposed on the violators.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 2200 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 917 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

