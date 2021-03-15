UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Food Branch Checks 2786 Outlets, Issues 2266 Notices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

RCB Food Branch checks 2786 outlets, issues 2266 notices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Food Branch checked as many as 2786 food outlets and issued 2266 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last eight months of the current financial year while fines amounting to over Rs 2.3 million were also imposed on the violators.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 2786 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 1261 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

395

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Rawalpindi Saddar Market Million Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

34 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

42 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

45 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

47 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

60 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.