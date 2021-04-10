RCB food branch checks 2949 outlets, issues 2210 notices

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) food branch checked 2949 food outlets and issued 2210 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last nine months of the current financial year and imposed fines amounting around Rs 2.38 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) food branch checked 2949 food outlets and issued 2210 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last nine months of the current financial year and imposed fines amounting around Rs 2.38 million.

An official of RCB food branch said they collected 938 food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

To ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids in different areas on daily basis.

Fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

/395