RCB food branch issues notices to outlets over unhygienic, poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) food branch checked 474 food outlets and issued a large number of notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three months of the current financial year and imposed fines amounting around Rs 535,000.

An official of RCB food branch said, they have collected food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

