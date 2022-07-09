UrduPoint.com

RCB Formulates Comprehensive Plan To Remove Entrails During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has formulated a comprehensive plan to remove entrails of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of President Cantonment Board, Brig. Salman Nazar and Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar had finalized all the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Leaves of the field staff have been cancelled, he said adding, all available resources would be utilized to complete the cleanliness task and remove entrails of the sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

An awareness campaign was also being run to apprise the public about garbage collection points and other arrangements.

He informed that a special central complaint cell had been established in RCB office which would work round the clock to attend complaints of the residents.

10 complaints centers had also been set up in all wards of cantonment board, he said adding, over 15,000 biodegradable garbage bags were distributed among the residents.

He advised the citizens to use the garbage bags to dump offal and entrails at the dumping points.

Eid cleanliness operation which would start on first day of Eid at 6 am would continue till third day of Eid and no cantt area would be left unattended, he added.

As many as 800 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and seven officers including public health officers and sanitary inspectors would perform duties to supervise the cleanliness operation.

Nearly 135 vehicles including mini dumpers, dumpers, tractor trollies, suxuki pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, jack trollies would be used to complete the cleanliness operation.

The banners were also displayed in different areas of all the wardens with phone numbers of the supervisors, he added.

A special monitoring team had also been formed besides developing a system to monitor the performance of the officials from the control room.

He informed that the CEO had announced to provide special prizes to the sanitary staff on excellent performance and also warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and action would also be taken against poor performers.

The spokesman informed that rain emergency cell would also work round the clock during Eid ul Azha holidays.

All 29 nullahs of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas were also cleaned before start of pre-monsoon rains, he said.

The residents can contact control room at UAN 111-07-07-07, 051-9274421, 9274422 and 9274423, he added.

